Brutal shooting in South Philadelphia critically injures man: officials

A brutal shooting in South Philadelphia has left a 58-year-old man fighting for his life.

The shooting happened Thursday evening, around 6 p.m., on the 2700 block of Winton Terrace, officials said.

The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds across his body.

Police rushed him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

Police say no weapons have been found and no arrests have been made. An active investigation into the shooting is underway.

