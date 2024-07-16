Bryce Harper breaks out 'Wooder' jug during Bohm's Home Run Derby at-bat

article

Bryce Harper brought the Philly accent to the national stage during Monday night's Home Run Derby.

Harper, who is part of a franchise-record eight Phillies to earn an All-Star bid, was there to cheer on teammate Alec Bohm in his first Home Run Derby appearance.

During a timeout in Bohm's first round at-bat, Harper held a glass jug labeled "wooder" in front of the camera – a hat tip Philly's beloved mispronunciation of ‘water.'

Bryson Stott, who was not at Globe Life Field for the derby, was still in on the act from home. He begged for his teammates to "bring the jug out" in a post on X.

Bohm hit 21 homers in the first round and was ultimately unseated by Dodger's outfielder – and eventual home run derby winner – Teoscar Hernandez in a sudden death "swing off."

Bohm will get a second chance to make his mark during the All-Star festivities on Tuesday during the All-Star Game. Trea Turner, Bryce Harper, and Bohm will be in the starting line-up for the National League, while pitchers Jeff Hoffman, Matt Strahm and Christian Sanchez will provide relief. Zack Wheeler and Ranger Suarez were both selected to the All-Star squad, but will not pitch on Tuesday.