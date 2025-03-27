Bryn Athyn College cuts all NCAA Division III sports, leaving students, families outraged

The Brief A shakeup at Bryn Athyn College as students and parents were notified that its sports programs are being cut. Students who play on the teams of the Division III school are feeling blindsided and are scrambling for future solutions.



Students at Bryn Athyn College and their parents are just finding out from the college that the school’s sports programs are cut.

Students are feeling they have little recourse with the decision and are trying to decide what their future plans are.

What we know:

Bryn Athyn College is cutting all NCAA Division III athletic programs at the end of the school year in May leading to outrage among students and their families.

College President Sean Connelly sent a letter to the school community on Wednesday saying the cuts are necessary to ensure the college’s financial and academic future. The equivalent of twenty full-time positions, impacting 29 individuals, will be cut across three areas including athletics.

By the numbers:

The College faces a deficit of $3.4 million, and its endowment fell below $37 million, which is the threshold that calls for immediate downsizing or closure according to Connelly.

The College offers 11 NCAA Division III sports programs that will be discontinued as well as Club Hockey.

In the letter, Connelly stated a new model will rise in the form of Club Sports.

What they're saying:

Students expressed their frustration in a forum on Thursday and said they left the meeting feeling worse about the situation.

"It seemed like the only answer was that it’s not fair to you guys, but overall, we really don’t care," said student athlete Adrianna Storck. "We had our drop/add period a week ago. They could’ve told us before that. We could’ve added classes we needed to graduate on time or transfer with enough credits but now a lot of us are taking religion credits that aren’t going to transfer to other schools, so that adds a lot of outrage."

"So now I’m in a situation where I am paying for credits that I know will not transfer but I can’t drop those credits because then I won’t be a senior," said student athlete Nathan Scavo. "I’m not going to give this university or college any more money because they have shown a lack of care and empathy towards everybody in this situation."

"It just is really heartbreaking because I had two more years here and knowing I won’t be able to play with my teammates again is just crushing," said student athlete Riley Breen.

What's next:

Now, many students are scrambling to find another college or university that will also let them play the sports they live and breathe.

"They could’ve done it where, you know, we have a year, we have two years, let these kids then make these decisions. They didn’t do that here and that’s what’s really upsetting," said parent Michele Scalen. "I’m very upset. Kids, they want the whole experience. He could’ve gone anywhere. He was recruited by other schools. He chose this and they made a commitment to my son, and he made a commitment to them, and they’re not honoring their commitment."

FOX 29 reached out to Bryn Athyn College for an interview numerous times on Thursday and did not get a response.