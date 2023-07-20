Bucks County community reeling from deadly flash flooding comes together for prayer vigil

As rescue teams continue to search for two children who were swept away in deadly flash flooding last week in Bucks County, the heartbroken community came together for a prayer vigil.

"Tonight we want to come together to acknowledge our pain, acknowledge this happened and feel that pain, so we can start the healing process," Senior Pastor of The Crossing Church George Matthew said.

Five people, including the mother of the two missing children, were killed when forecasters say seven inches of rain fell in 45 minutes in Upper Makefield Township, causing cars to be swept away.

The victims have been identified as Enzo DePiero, 78, Susan Barnhart, 53, Katheryn Seley, 32, Yuko Love, 64, and Linda DePiero, 74. The corner's office said all five died by drowning.

"We would like to affirm to everybody: These people did not drive into high water, they were caught," officials said Monday. "The wall of water came to them, they did not go to the water."

Also swept away in the flooding were Seley's two children; 2-year-old Matilda "Mattie" Sheils and 9-month-old Conrad Sheils. Nearly a week later search are rescue crews are still searching for them.

Seley, her husband, his mother and three children were visiting from South Carolina when they were caught up in the flash flooding while on the way to a family barbeque.

"As you can imagine, we are utterly devastated by the incredible loss our family has suffered," Scott Ellias, a family member, told reporters at a Monday afternoon press conference.

As the search drags into its fifth day, heartbroken community members gathered at The Cross Church in Newtown for reflection and healing.

"It could happen to any one of us," Suzanne Begley said. "I mean, it's a road we all travel, and it was people just at the wrong place at the wrong time and we're here to support everybody."

First responders who have been working around the clock since the start of Saturday's deadly flooding were honored Thursday.

"I just felt so bad for the families, and I just wanted to be part of something I can help in some way if praying is the only way I can," Marie Piester said.

The flash flooding has also left several local roadways closed, police say.

PennDOT representatives say Taylorsville Road will reopen over the weekend after repairs, but parts of Rt. 532 are expected to be closed for weeks.