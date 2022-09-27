Bucks County mother accused of fatally shooting sons in failed double murder-suicide due in court

article

A Bucks County mother facing charges in the deaths of her two sons is due in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.

Trinh T. Nguyen, 38, was arrested in early May after police say she shot her 13-year-old and 9-year-old sons as they slept in their beds.

According to officials, officers from the Upper Makefield Police Department were called to Timber Ridge Road around 7 a.m. for reports of an armed person. Police were told by a 22-year-old neighbor that Nguyen allegedly tried to shoot him twice in the face after she handed him a box of photos to give to her ex-husband whom he worked with.

Investigators say Nguyen pulled the trigger twice, but the gun did not fire. The 22-year-old neighbor then wrapped Nguyen in a bear hug and disarmed her before she fled the neighborhood in a white Toyota Sienna minivan, police say.

When officers entered the Nguyen home, they found her two sons gravely injured after being shot in the head.

Days later, the Council Rock School District announced the passing of the Nguyen brothers after they were taken off life support at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Following the death of her sons, Nguyen's charges were upgraded from attempted homicide to two counts of first-degree murder.

Investigators believe the shooting was an unsuccessful double murder-suicide.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.