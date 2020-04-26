Bucks County restaurant week continues with to-go orders only

In kitchens across Bucks County, Restaurant Week looks a little different this year, as staff pack tasty meals into to-go tins.

Restaurant Week is still a-go, says the non-profit Visit Bucks County, but the customers now call in orders to pick up curbside instead of dining in.

“It’s been a real challenge to reinvent yourself to do curbside pick up,” Owner and chef at Caleb’s American Kitchen Caleb Lentchner said.

He says they usually do a pre-fixed menu with several courses and Restaurant Week is the time he sees a lot of new faces.

Now Lentchner says his dining room has become a paper packaging room. It’s been an emotional struggle to lay-off staff and a logistical challenge to order key ingredients, forcing Lentchner to get creative.

“I’m doing a lot more juggling, figuring out what I can get, when I can get it,” Lentchner said.

Caleb’s American Kitchen is one of 200 restaurants in Bucks County Restaurant Week.

“We talked about postponing, delaying, canceling, and we said, we gotta keep it going,” President of Visit Bucks County Paul Bencivengo said. “So we just amplified the message of doing take out and delivery this week.”

Bencivengo says they wanted to keep the tradition going, with so many local restaurants hurting because of the COVID-19 closures. Usually, they welcome customers from out of state and encourage them to spend the night in town. Now, with the stay-at-home orders, this week is focused on supporting and serving neighbors.

“People have been generous and emotionally it's been a really nice thing to do,” Lentchner said.

Lentchner says some customers have stepped up, leaving double the tip, eager for the day they can be served at a table, instead of a car window.

“I think people are going to be eager to help support the industry, but just proceed with caution. And make sure they wear masks and gloves,” Lentchner said.

