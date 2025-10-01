Bucks County SPCA raids unlicensed cat shelter, removes 70 cats: 'I feel horrible'

The Brief The Bucks County SPCA has removed approximately 70 cats from an unlicensed shelter in Bensalem. The shelter has been in operation since 2012 but has been shut down following a raid by law enforcement.



In a disturbing case of animal cruelty, the Bucks County SPCA has removed approximately 70 cats from an unlicensed shelter operating out of a warehouse in Bensalem.

The shelter, run by Margaret Vautard, has been in operation since 2012 but was shut down following a raid by law enforcement.

What we know:

The Bucks County SPCA, responding to a complaint from a Bensalem animal control officer, executed a search warrant at the warehouse.

Conditions were found to be deplorable, with chronic filth, a pervasive smell, and infestations of flies and fleas.

Two sick kittens taken from the shelter died overnight, prompting immediate action to rescue the remaining animals.

What they're saying:

Margaret Vautard, the director of Cats Bridge To Rescue, admitted to the poor conditions.

"It looked bad so they closed it. And I feel horrible."

Cindy Kelly from the Bucks County SPCA described the situation as "pretty bad," noting the chronic conditions and the tragic loss of the kittens.

Vautard acknowledged her mistake in exposing the shelter to illness, stating, "I'm the one that took the two babies in... I didn't realize what they had."

Vautard's shelter had housed more than 70 cats, with efforts to find homes for them.

However, the conditions led to the SPCA's intervention.

The shelter was in the process of moving, which contributed to the disarray and poor conditions observed during the raid.

What's next:

The Bucks County SPCA plans to press animal cruelty charges against Vautard.

Despite the closure, there is concern that she could potentially set up another operation in the future.

The SPCA is urging the public to help by adopting available cats to free up space for the newly rescued animals.