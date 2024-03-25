Bucks County sues major oil companies due to climate change crisis

Bucks County sued Big Oil Monday to cover the costs of climate change and put a spotlight on the issue.

The water of Houghs Creek bubbled and broke over rocks in Upper Makefield, Bucks County creating an early spring scene.

One year ago, in July there was mayhem and misery there as pounding rain unleashed flooding claiming seven lives.

Related article

Bucks County’s three elected commissioners believe big oil: Exxon Mobile, Chevron, BP, Shell, and others are to blame for deceiving the public about what they knew burning fossil fuels would do to the climate.

One commissioner spoke of children. County Commissioner Diane Ellis-Marseglia, a Democrat of Bucks County said, "the people who are responsible for it are putting the gas in the children’s cars, so someone has to step up for them.

In a nearly 200-page filing in Common Pleas Court, Bucks County sued 14 major oil companies and their trade association, Monday, seeking damages for the impact of climate change and to bring attention to the issue.

Gene DiGirolamo, the lone Republican Bucks County Commissioner argued, "climate change is real, and it’s going to impact us in negative ways the more we go on. If we don’t pay attention to this and do something about it."

In a statement, the American Petroleum Institute, the major oil company trade association, called the suit, "…nothing more than a distraction from important national conversations and an enormous waste of taxpayer resources…"

The commissioners argued there’s no cost to taxpayers because their law firm earns nothing if they lose. Images of broken homes, downed trees and flooded properties played on a loop in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room.

The Bucks Commissioners said it’s the first Pennsylvania county to bring a claim and welcome others as they fashion their legal strategy on successful lawsuits against big tobacco and the makers of opioids.