Bucks County to extend rewards for information leading to a conviction in 3 unsolved killings

The Bucks County District Attorney's Office on Wednesday will extend rewards for information leading to convictions in three unsolved killings, including the shooting death of a 22-year-old woman and a hit-and-run crash that killed a veteran firefighter.

Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub will be joined by prosecutors and detectives investigating the deadly incidents at a Wednesday morning press conference. Through donations from Pennsylvania State Representatives John Galloway and Tina Davis and the law firm of Stark & Stark prosecutors will extend a $1,000 reward in each case.

Investigators are still searching for a shooter who gunned down 22-year-old Cashe Conover nearly two years after her killing. Investigators found Conover shot to death in an alleyway on the 2400 block of Bloomsdale Road.

Conover was living with her grandfather at the time of the deadly shooting and told him that she would be right back shortly before she died.

"You would want justice for your child like I want justice for my child everybody got this," Conover's mother told FOX 29. "I’m tired of these kids dying every day. It's too much."

Investigators on Wednesday will also highlight the unsolved hit-and-run crash that killed 53-year-old Daniel Santiago while he was riding his bike on the Bristol Pike last summer. According to police, Santiago, a veteran firefighter with the Goodwill Hose Fire Company, was hit around midnight in late June by a fleeing driver.

Friends and family said Santiago was known for riding his bike on the highway and even rode his bike to fires during his nearly 40-years of service.

"He spent 37-years here protecting people and serving people on that same highway, that somebody would leave him out there without helping him, it's now the community's turn to come and help Danny," Goodwill Hose Fire Company Deputy Cheif David Albright said.

Prosecutors will also detail the murder of Shaquille Love during Wednesday's press conference. He was killed in Bristol Township a day before Christmas Eve last year.

