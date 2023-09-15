Burglars steal $600 in Pokémon cards from Pennsylvania toy store: police

Police are saying they've ‘gotta catch ’em all' after two people stole hundreds in Pokémon cards from a Chester County toy store last weekend.

Authorities in East Bradford Township say two thieves broke into Monkey Fish Toy Store in East Bradford Sunday night by smashing the glass door with a hammer.

Once inside, investigators say the pair stole $600 worth of Pokémon cards and fled before police arrived.

Video shared Friday shows one suspect wearing a white hooded jacket with a mask and gloves. The other, police say, was wearing a blue hooded jacket and a mask.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the robbery is asked to contact the West Chester Borough Police Department.