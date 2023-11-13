Couple involved in series of armed robberies & non-fatal shooting in Philadelphia arrested, charged: DA

A man and woman are facing charges for their roles in a series of robberies and a non-fatal shooting that all occurred around Philadelphia between August and September, the District Attorney’s Office says.

According to DA Krasner, Maurice Allen and Christina Kolenda were arrested in October for their involvement in a robbery that occurred in September. With the help of telephone forensics, they say the two were re-arrested in connection with several other robberies, including a non-fatal shooting.

Kolenda and Allen will be charged with five counts each of robbery (F1), conspiracy (F1), aggravated assault (F1), simple Assault (M2), possession of an instrument of crime (M1), and recklessly endangering another person (M2). Allen will also be charged with VUFA 6105 (F1), VUFA 6106 (F3) and VUFA 6108 (M1).

According to the DA, Allen and Kolenda were involved in two robberies at two different nail salons that occurred within three hours of each other on Saturday, September 23.

As FOX 29 previously reported, the first robbery occurred on the 1100th block of West Girard Avenue at Happy Family Nail salon at around 4:30 P.M. and the second on the 2400 block of Aramingo Avenue at Nails in the City salon at around 7:30 P.M.

The DA says the robbery that happened at 7:30 P.M. concluded with a non-fatal shooting after one of the nail technicians was shot twice in the leg after chasing one of the suspects. They say the victim still remains on crutches and out of work.

Detectives used surveillance cameras and high technology to connect the license plate of the getaway vehicle to Kolenda and telephone forensics connected Allen to the robberies as well.

According to the DA, Allen and Kolenda were also involved in the following incidents:

August 11, 2023: Due to anonymous tips, the DA connected Allen to an incident where a pregnant woman was held at gunpoint on the 1900 block of Bainbridge Street

August 21, 2023: Two individuals robbed an ice cream shop on the 5400 block of Ridge Avenue in Roxborough holding two employees at gunpoint. Kolenda’s getaway vehicle was used to escape.

August 28, 2023: Two men robbed Dunkin’ on the 5000 block of Rising Avenue holding a cashier at gunpoint and the same getaway vehicle was used afterward

The two suspects are still in custody while the investigation continues.