Pennsylvania man accused of stalking woman he met online by attaching GPS tracker to her car

A Pennsylvania man is accused of stalking a woman whom he met through an online dating website by attaching a GPS tracker to her car.

Matthew Bustin, 33, is said to have had a brief relationship with the victim in April that ended when she felt "uncomfortable" and noticed "odd behavior."

Police were called to the victim's home in Bensalem after she returned home from vacation and found the circuit breakers turned off and the internet connection cut.

Investigators then found a GPS tracking device attached to the underside of the victim's car and matched the account to Bustin, according to authorities.

Data showed that the tracker began transmitting on April 5 at the victim's workplace in Montgomery County. Investigators reviewed surveillance footage from the victim's workplace that allegedly showed Bustin exit a black Honda Civic and attach the tracker to the victim's car.

Cellphone data gathered by police later showed that Bustin was in the area of the victim's home and workplace on at least nine occasions without her knowledge after she ended their relationship. PECO records show the power was turned off at the victim's home between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. while the victim was away.

Bustin turned himself in on Saturday and was charged with burglary, criminal trespassing, stalking, and harassment. He is being held at a Bucks County Correctional Facility on $2M bail.