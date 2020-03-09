Businesses step up to help those affected by strip mall fire in Cherry Hill

Several businesses are stepping up to help those affected by a massive fire at a strip mall in Cherry Hill.

The Short Hills Deli is making room for a new neighbor, sharing their counter space with Classic Cake, whose shop on Evesham Road burned down Friday, along with six other businesses in the Cherry Hill strip mall fire. No one was hurt and firefighters are still investigating the cause.

Deli owner Jerry Kaplan says the flames were a familiar sight. His deli rebuilt after two fires. Now, he is helping Classic Cake start fresh, housing a case of cakes in his deli. They pulled one out for his 81st birthday Monday.

“Why not do something nice if I had the room, so I did it,” said Kaplan. “This way he won't go out of business.”

The Short Hills Deli and Classic Cake partnership is not the only one. Rizzeri Salon is also sharing their space with Makeup Bar, according to their Facebook post.

Cherry Hill Fire Chief Chris Callan tells FOX 29 that investigators are looking at rubble and inspection records to see if electric work had something to do with the fire.

