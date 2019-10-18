Camden County approves single-use plastics ban in county-owned facilities

Camden County became the first in New Jersey to approve a ban on single-use plastics in county-owned facilities.

Starting Jan.1, 2020, Camden County will begin phasing out single-use plastics at all of its 51 county-owned facilities.

“The research speaks for itself on the impact of plastics to our oceans, wildlife, and other natural resources,” said Freeholder Jonathan Young, liaison to the Office of Sustainability. “We cannot deny reality any longer and must begin taking whatever steps we have to reduce our reliance on these harmful materials. The Board is committed to finding environmentally-friendly alternatives that can serve the same functions at a fraction of the cost to our planet’s health.”

Single-use plastics have come under fire because while some are recyclable, most are simply tossed away. They wind up along roadways, in our waterways and some break down into our drinking water.

Times are changing, especially when it comes to single-use shopping bags.

“We’ve had more than 50 communities pass single-use plastic bag bans over the course of the last year-plus, so what we’re seeing is a cultural shift," Doug O’Malley, with Environment New Jersey, said.

For more information regarding sustainability initiatives throughout Camden County, please visit https://sustainable.camdencounty.com/.