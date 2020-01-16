Camden County community supports family of deli owner fatally stabbed

The Audubon community is coming together to support the family of Jerry Pastore. The 57-year-old father of five was killed earlier this month outside his dream business he opened about a year ago.

Nicole Hoover organized the fundraiser. She didn't know Pastore personally but felt the urge to help.

"We want to honor Jerry’s memory by supporting the family and keeping his dream going and we’re not gonna let evil win," she said.

Pastore, owner of the legendary Shamrock Deli in Audubon, was killed during a robbery attempt nearly two weeks ago.

Katie Ridgway-Gardiner says grabbing takeout from participating Genova’s Pizza and sporting a Shamrock T-shirt was the least her family could do to show their support.

Nearby Hair Event salon owner, Cindy Griffith, had her entire staff rocking the T-shirts Thursday. They’re collecting donations and giving the Pastore Family 100 percent of their tips.

"They can’t believe it. They feel for the family, hardworking people," Griffith said. "It's just a senseless act

A GoFundMe has been set up on behalf of his family in the wake of his death.

