Camden County man presumed positive for coronavirus, officials say

Officials say a Camden County man is presumed positive for the coronavirus.

According to officials, the patient in his 60s is currently hospitalized at Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital listed in stable condition.

“While we know that any case of coronavirus presents a cause for concern for our residents, we want to emphasize that this case only reemphasizes the need to follow personal hygiene guidelines vigilantly, this should not be a cause for panic and the risk to the general public remains low,” said Health Officer Paschal Nwako.

The positive test result was conducted by the New Jersey Department of Health and is reportedly awaiting full confirmation from the Center for Disease Control.

State and local officials are working in collaboration to trace anyone who had contact with the individual.

“At this time, the most important thing for the public to recognize is that the general health risk to the public remains low." said Freeholder Carmen Rodriguez. "The best way to protect yourself is not to buy or wear facemasks, but to practice appropriate social distancing, avoiding contact with those who appear visibly ill, and to adhere to recommended personal hygiene practices.”

Advertisement

RELATED

New Jersey has presumptive 3rd, 4th coronavirus cases

Patient in NJ tests negative for COVID-19 coronavirus

MAP: This is where there are confirmed coronavirus cases in the US and around the world

The Camden County Department of Health says the general coronavirus risk statewide is low.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP