Camden County officials investigate fatal shooting of 27-year-old man

article

A 27-year-old man is dead after he was shot multiple times in Camden.

Authorities say police responded to the 1600 block of Kolo Street around 11 p.m. Monday on the report of a shooting.

Police arrived to find 27-year-old Michael Twiggs, of Camden, lying on the ground. Police say Twiggs had been shot multiple times.

He was rushed to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and died.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact CCPO Detective Jeremy Jankowski at 856-397-3485 or Camden County Metro Detective Sean Miller at 609-706-6590. Tips can also be emailed to tips@ccprosecutor.org.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP