Camden County park shooting: Families seek justice nearly 7 years after teens killed on Easter Sunday

The Brief Two teenagers were killed, and a third was injured in a shooting at a Camden County park on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019. Investigators are pursuing new leads and re-testing evidence, but no arrests have been made. Families of the victims continue to seek justice and urge anyone with information to come forward.



Nearly seven years after a deadly shooting at a popular Camden County park left two teenagers dead and another injured, investigators say they are still working new leads and re-testing evidence as families push for answers.

Families remember the victims and call for justice

What we know:

On April 21, 2019, officers responded to a shooting at Von Nieda Park on Pierce Avenue near 30th Street just after 12:30 a.m., according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police found three people with gunshot wounds—17-year-old Sincere Howard, 19-year-old Shirleen Caban, and an 18-year-old girl.

Howard and Caban died at the hospital, while the third victim survived. Investigators say Howard was about 20 yards away from a parked vehicle where Caban and the other girl were sitting when the shooting happened.

Howard’s mother, Lissette Molina, described her son as a high school junior and honor roll student who loved basketball and wanted to join the military. "If you knew him you had no other choice but to love him, that’s just who he was," said Molina.

Howard’s aunt, Yolanda Rodriguez, also shared her grief. "I’m hurting too because that’s my nephew. I miss him day by day," said Rodriguez.

Police say more than 20 shots were fired and believe there were multiple shooters involved. They also recovered a vehicle connected to the shooting.

Investigators continue to seek help from the public

The backstory:

Detective Jake Siegfried of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said, "Sometimes, with the investigation, we might have 90% of the case and there’s only a couple of pieces missing, that’s where we need help with the public."

He added, "We need that cooperation to move forward."

The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office is re-testing evidence collected at the park and throughout the investigation for DNA.

Investigators believe there are people who were at the park that night who have not come forward.

Molina has kept a memorial for her son and the other victims at the park.

"Somebody knows something, and I’m not giving up," said Molina. She added, "I’m their voice, and I’m going to be their voice until the day I die."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sigfried with the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office at (856) 225-5086.

Families continue to visit the park and maintain the memorial, hoping for new information that could lead to justice for all three victims.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not announced any arrests or identified suspects in the case.

It is also unclear what led to the shooting or who may have been involved.