Camden County school celebrates 100 years

A Camden County school is celebrating its 100th anniversary.

J.F. Tatem Elementary School in Haddonfield held a special flag-raising and anniversary ceremony. It honored the school being open for an entire century as well as celebrating Flag Day.

The school’s principal, Donnetta Beatty, says it’s a big year for the school in more ways than one. "This year has been incredibly special for our school, not only because of our centennial celebration, but also because the United States Department of Education has honored us with the designation of being a National Blue Ribbon school."

Tatem is the second elementary school in the borough to celebrate its 100th year. Elizabeth Haddon Elementary celebrated 100 years serving the community 12 years ago, in 2012.