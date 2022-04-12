Camden School District changes milk distributor after possible contamination

article

The Camden City School District is changing their dairy processor after milk, that was possibly contaminated with a non-toxic consumable sanitizer, was served at the Early Childhood Development Center (ECDC) late last month.

As of April 4th, Lehigh and Tuscan will be the new dairy vendor for schools in Camden for the remainder of the school year. The district says they made the decision to move on from Guida, the company that provided the possibly contaminated milk, in an effort to ease concerns over the milk service.

On March 30, officials say many milk cartons were filled with the non-toxic sanitizer, sealed, and then shipped out and distributed to the ECDC. After at least 25 children were hospitalized, the school district immediately removed the milk from their food supply.

Eleven students were transported to Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes hospital for examination and were later discharged. Twenty-one additional students and one staff member were transported by bus to Cooper Medical Center where they were later discharged as well.

The Camden City School District is continuing their investigation on this matter as they work to follow Federal and State food safety procedures.

