Campbell's honors Jason Kelce with first-ever 'Legend Edition' Chunky can

Turns out Jason Kelce really is a legend in every way, even when it comes to chicken noodle soup!

Camden's famous Campbell's Soup Company is honoring the Eagles star with its very first "Legend Edition" soup can.

The limited edition Eagles green can showcases Kelce's famous beard, brows, signature, and of course, his No. 62!

You'll also find the phrases "Mama's Favorite" and "Super Bowl Champ" written on the sides.

"I'm honored Campbell’s Chunky created this ‘Legend Edition’ can to celebrate me and my football career," Kelce said.

Campbell's is also donating $62,000 to Kelce's charity (Be)Philly, which helps support Philadelphia public schools.

"It means a lot that Chunky is also donating to (Be)Philly, a charity I founded and have put a lot of heart into," Kelce added.

Want to get your hands on one of the 620 collectible cans? Fans will soon be able to enter a giveaway for a chance to win one.