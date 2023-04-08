Car pulled from Schuylkill River after 5-hour search near Columbia Bridge, officials say

article

Officials say a car ran into the Schuylkill River early Saturday morning, prompting an hours-long search by police, fire crews and diving teams.

Several emergency crews responded the area of Kelly Drive near the Columbia Bridge for reports of a car in the Schuylkill River around 1:30 a.m.

An additional diving team was called to the scene to search for any possible people in the river. However, officials say no one was found.

MORE HEADLINES:

The car was pulled from the water nearly 5 hours later with no occupants inside. It is unclear how any occupants may have escaped the car.

No other cars were involved in the accident, which is under investigation.