Car pulled from Schuylkill River after 5-hour search near Columbia Bridge, officials say
article
PHILADELPHIA - Officials say a car ran into the Schuylkill River early Saturday morning, prompting an hours-long search by police, fire crews and diving teams.
Several emergency crews responded the area of Kelly Drive near the Columbia Bridge for reports of a car in the Schuylkill River around 1:30 a.m.
An additional diving team was called to the scene to search for any possible people in the river. However, officials say no one was found.
The car was pulled from the water nearly 5 hours later with no occupants inside. It is unclear how any occupants may have escaped the car.
No other cars were involved in the accident, which is under investigation.