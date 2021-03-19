FOX 11 crew members taken to hospital after SUV crashes into Hollywood building, 3 others hurt

A FOX 11 reporter and photographer were two of five people injured when an SUV slammed into a building in Hollywood.

The FOX 11 crew members -- reporter Hal Eisner and photojournalist Joab Perez -- were working on a story about the reopening of El Capitan Theatre on West Hollywood Boulevard as Los Angeles County entered the less-restrictive red tier earlier in the week.

The crash was reported around 3:15 p.m. on the famous Hollywood Walk of Fame in the 6800 block of W. Hollywood Boulevard.

Eisner and Perez were both taken to the hospital. Firefighters on scene said three others were hurt but one of them refused to be taken to the hospital.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said all four patients transported to the hospital are in serious to critical condition.

Police conducted DUI tests on the driver at the scene. He was then placed under arrest under the suspicion of Driving Under the Influence. The suspect told police he fell asleep at the wheel.

Hal Eisner has worked in television in Los Angeles for more than 38 years, with most of those years being with FOX 11 and My 13. He is the host of In Depth and has a podcast titled, What the Hal?

Joab Perez has been with FOX 11 for nearly three years. Anchor and The Issue Is host Elex Michaelson says Perez brings "passion and positivity to every story he works on."

Hollywood Boulevard was shut down at Highland Avenue as authorities investigated the crash.

This is a developing story. Check for updates.

FOX 11's Mary Stringini contributed to this report.