Carjacking suspect sought after opening fire on fleeing victim in Logan: police

article

Philadelphia police say a carjacking became even more terrifying last week when the victim was shot at while trying to run away.

The suspect got into the victim's car on Lindley Avenue, and ordered him to drive at gunpoint, according to authorities.

When ordered to get out of the car, police say the suspect shot at the victim as he fled.

MORE HEADLINES:

The victim was not struck, and no other injuries were reported.

Police say the suspect picked up the victim's car several hours later after being dropped off by another vehicle.

The victim's vehicle is described as a Dark Grey 2014 Ford Fusion PA tag LST7771, and the suspect's vehicle is said to be a Silver Ford Taurus tinted windows with unknown PA tag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.