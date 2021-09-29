Driver sought in hit-and-run that critically injured woman, 85, in Center City

article

Philadelphia police have released images of a vehicle they say was involved in a hit and run that critically injured an elderly woman last week in Center City

The incident occurred on Friday, Sept. 24 around 12:27 p.m. at the intersection of 21st and Chestnut Street.

Investigators say the driver of the striking vehicle was traveling south on 21st Street and making a left turn onto Chestnut Street when they struck an 85-year-old woman who was walking in the crosswalk.

According to police, both the woman and the driver had green traffic signals.

After striking the victim, the driver fled the scene. The victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where she was listed in critical condition.

The striking vehicle has been described by police as a dark gray Ford Fusion with a sunroom, chrome front grill, and sport alloy wheels. The car is believed to be a 2010 to 2012 model.

Anyone with information about the incident or vehicle are asked to contact police.

