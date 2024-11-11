Casey not conceding as ballot counting continues in Pennsylvania's Senate race

The race for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania remains officially uncalled, despite several media outlets claiming an upset win for republican David McCormick.

Bob Casey, a democrat who has won three re-election bids, said Monday there are "tens of thousands" of votes still left to count throughout the state.

"There are more than 100,000 ballots left to be counted – including tens of thousands of provisional ballots in counties favorable to Senator Casey," his team said.

Several media outlets, including FOX News and the Associated Press, called the race for McCormick even as votes continued to be counted in Pennsylvania.

"Pennsylvanians deserve to have their voices heard, and the process of tabulating votes will continue in the coming days," Casey Spokesperson Maddy McDaniel said.

McCormick, meanwhile, has claimed victory, posting screenshots of local newspaper front-page headlines and thanking Pennsylvania voters for their support on X.

"Thank you, Pennsylvania! Looking forward to representing every citizen of our great Commonwealth," a tweet pinned to the top of his X page reads.

The Senate race between Casey, a figurehead in Pennsylvania politics, and McCormick, a Trump-backed former hedge fund CEO, was expected to be extremely tight.

Some believed Pennsylvania could determine the balance of power in U.S. Senate, but elections elsewhere earned republicans a senate majority ahead of schedule.

Casey's campaign hopes that remaining ballots in counties that could favor the incumbent will help tighten the already razor-thin margin in the coming days.