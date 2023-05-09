Police: 2 juveniles in custody after gun taken to Olney middle school
article
PHILADELPHIA - Police responded to a Philadelphia school and placed it on a temporary lockdown after a gun was discovered inside, police say.
According to authorities, the incident took place at the Grover Washington Middle School in the Olney section of the city on Tuesday morning at 10:48 a.m.
Officials say a teacher was notified that a juvenile was in possession of a gun and the school was placed on lockdown.
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
- Prison escapee identified as man accused in four Philadelphia murders
- Police: 2-year-old boy among 3 shot in North Philadelphia
- Police: Man handing out campaign flyers shot and killed in Ogontz
Police say the lockdown was lifted about an hour later at 11:50 a.m.
The gun was recovered from the property and two juveniles were taken into custody, according to officials.
No injuries were reported, per police.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.