Caught on camera: Man smashes Center City bar door with rock to steal its liquor

A man and his accomplice are a rock's throw away from a run in with police.

Surveillance footage captured the moment a man threw a rock through the glass door of Bru Bar on Chestnut Street last week.

Police say he and another male suspect then went inside, gathered numerous liquor bottles, and fled.

They also damaged the bar's cash registers, according to authorities. It is unclear if any money was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.