Caught on camera: Suspects sought for robbing Best Buy at gunpoint in Burlington County

article

Police in Mount Laurel are asking for the public's help to identify two robbery suspects caught in the act over the weekend.

Officers were called to the armed robbery in progress around 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Best Buy on Nixon Drive.

The suspects had fled in a silver Acura TL with a temporary registration and dark-tinted windows before police arrived on scene.

Surveillance footage inside the store captured one of the suspects pointing his gun at employees while trying to steal iPhones from the display.

MORE HEADLINES:

It is unclear if they were able to flee with any items. No injuries were reported.

Both suspects are described as being under 5 feet tall. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.