Double shooting erupts in Olney with 3 juvenile suspects, police say

Two people, a man and woman, were struck several times when police say shots rang out in Philadelphia's Olney section early Sunday morning.

The double shooting happened on the 5800 block of North Lawrence Street just before 3 a.m.

A 23-year-old woman is critical after being shot once in the face and fives times in the body; while the 25-year-old man is stable after suffering five shots.

Police say the suspects are three juveniles, but it is not clear what led to the shooting.

An investigation is underway.