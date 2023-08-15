Expand / Collapse search

Caught on camera: Woman hits kid with skee ball during arcade dispute at Jersey Shore

By FOX 29 Staff
Cape May police trying to ID woman after arcade incident

Police are looking for a woman after an argument at a Cape May arcade turned physical and left a child hurt.

CAPE MAY COUNTY, N.J. - An innocent child was enjoying a night at the arcade when they got caught in the middle of an argument, and ended up with a skee ball to the head.

Police say the woman threw the skee ball at another arcade patron during a dispute. It is unclear what they were arguing about.

The ball then hit a child in the back of the head. Police have yet to say how old the child is, and if they sustained any injuries.

Video from the arcade captured the moment as police look to identify the woman in the white dress.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.