Caught on camera: Woman hits kid with skee ball during arcade dispute at Jersey Shore

An innocent child was enjoying a night at the arcade when they got caught in the middle of an argument, and ended up with a skee ball to the head.

Police say the woman threw the skee ball at another arcade patron during a dispute. It is unclear what they were arguing about.

The ball then hit a child in the back of the head. Police have yet to say how old the child is, and if they sustained any injuries.

Video from the arcade captured the moment as police look to identify the woman in the white dress.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.