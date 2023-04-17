Caught on video: Man dives across counter with gun to rob Dunkin' in North Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who robbed a Dunkin' Donuts at gunpoint, and it was all caught on camera.

The armed robbery took place on the 2300 block of North Broad Street in broad daylight last week.

Video captured the moment a man pointed a gun at an employee and dove across the counter.

He cleared the register of all its cash, then fled. It is unknown how much money he was able to steal.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.