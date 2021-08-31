Central Bucks School Board meeting explosive, despite new mask mandate

As Pennsylvania sets a mask mandate in place for students across the Commonwealth, many recent school board meetings over the wearing of masks have been contentious.

"We’ve gone from 10 cases a week diagnosed at Doylestown Hospital to 100 cases. 100 cases a week," stated Chief Medical Officer of Doylestown Health Dr. Scott Levy.

Tempers flaring during a Central Bucks School Board meeting about kids wearing masks in school. Dr. Levy was booed by the crowd as he tried to make a case for masking up.

"This community is going to be overwhelmed. Please help us," Dr. Levy said.

One board member even called for an end to the public comments and threatened to clear the room, as the crowd became unruly. Some argued the state health department’s order mandating kids and staff wear masks beginning September 7th is ridiculous.

"Mask mandates from the governor or health secretary are not the law. We do not comply. We do not consent," mom Victoria Satterfield stated.

"Mandates can be overturned. You did it before. No more child abuse. Please don’t do it. We are supposed to be keeping our kids safer," pleaded parent Mitzi Brown.

Other parents equally passionate about following the guidance and mandating masks.

"If we open schools without a mask mandate, the evidence is already in from others. We’ll start closing schools," commented parent Matt Senior.

