Central Bucks students return to school following controversial mask mandate vote

More students across the area started heading back to the classroom Monday, including in Doylestown, where the first day of school for Central Bucks students came with a lot of controversy.

A majority of students returned to school maskless for the first day of classes in the Central Bucks School District. This comes after a controversial 5-4 vote from the school board against a mask mandate.

Some parents tell FOX29 they’re glad kids have the option to wear masks, thanks to that vote, but others say they’d feel more comfortable if a mask mandate was in place.

"It’s a little bit of a dicey situation but we are trying to make the best of it," said Sean Chrisman, a parent of a kindergartener at Pine Run Elementary in Doylestown.

MORE HEADLINES:

The school board is set to take up the mask decision at its next meeting Tuesday, but, until then, school leaders at Pine Run say they will follow the guidance they receive.

"We care about our kids, that’s why we’re here and we’re going to do everything we can to make sure our kids are safe, happy and healthy," said Principal Stacey Pedersen. "If that means mask wearing or no mask wearing, we’re going to do the best we can and we’re going to do everything we need to do to keep kids in school, learning, growing and being with their peers."

Parents are divided over a required mask policy.

"I kind of like that they’re not wearing masks right now, I think it’s better for them," said Tim Coyle, a parent at Pine Run Elementary.

"It’s not the worst thing in the world, as long as they stay healthy and they learn, that’s all we care about," said Chrisman.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter