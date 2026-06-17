NJ teen identified as victim killed in Burlington County e-bike crash

article

The Brief The teen killed in an e-bike crash in Burlington County Tuesday has been identified as 16-year-old Chase Sudano. Sudano was part of the wrestling team at St. Augustine Prep School in Richland. He was days away from his 17th birthday.



The teen killed in an e-bike crash with a UPS truck in New Jersey on Tuesday has been identified as a 16-year-old student who was just days away from his birthday.

Teen killed in crash identified

What we know:

Chase Sudano was killed in the crash in Southampton Township, New Jersey, his family confirmed to FOX 29.

Sudano was a member of the wrestling team at St. Augustine Prep in Richland, and was just days away from turning 17, on June 24.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Teen on e-bike killed in collision with UPS truck in New Jersey: police

New Jersey e-bike crash

The backstory:

The crash happened around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, on Tranquility Court, according to police.

Officials said Sudano was riding an e-bike when he hit a UPS truck.

New e-bike laws in New Jersey

Big picture view:

Tuesday's crash comes about a month before New Jersey's new e-bike law goes into effect.

The legislation will do things like reclassify e-bikes as motorized vehicles, require riders to be at least 17 with a driver's license, or 15 with a motorized bike license, require riders to wear a helmet, and require owners to insure and register the vehicles with the state Motor Vehicle Commission.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what they believe might have caused the crash.

What they're saying:

A spokesperson for UPS issued the following statement following Tuesday's incident.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic accident in Southampton Township, NJ. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and loved ones. We are fully cooperating with authorities to understand what happened. Since this is an active investigation, we must refer any additional questions to the authorities."