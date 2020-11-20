Cherry Hill Public Schools shift back to all-remote learning starting Nov. 30

article

Cherry Hill Public Schools are switching back to all-remote learning effective Monday, Nov. 30 due to a rise in coronavirus cases in Camden County.

The district will remain remote through at least Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.

“We are optimistic that a community wide effort to maintain everyone’s health and safety will lead to a successful Hybrid Model re-launch in January. Thank you for your continued support of our students, teachers, support and administrative staff, and our community,” Cherry Hill Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Joseph Meloche wrote in a letter to parents and students Friday.

Families with students currently attending school in the hybrid learning model may switch to all remote for the week of Nov. 23 if they so choose.

