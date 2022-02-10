Cherry Hill resident mistakes unidentified township worker as suspicious visitor

‘Who can it be knocking at my door?' isn't just the snappy opening line to a popular ‘80s song, authorities say it's actually an extremely important question.

Police are reminding residents to know who is knocking before they open the door after an extra cautious Cherry Hill resident mistook an unidentified township worker for an imposter and warned others on social media.

Officials said the confusion stemmed from the township worker using a personal car, but now the encounter is being used as a teaching moment. Police said it's important to always check for proper identification when someone is at your door who claims to be a township official.

"We just want to take the opportunity to remind the residents of what their lanyard and ID card looks like and that you will from time to time see an inspector out following up on a previous inspection," Cherry Hill Police Department Chief Robert Kempf said.

Township and county inspectors are often around when there is nearby construction and can review HVAC and electrical utilities, Kempf said.

Of course, one simple solution to know who is knocking before you even answer the door is to invest in a doorbell camera.

