Chester boy, 8, released from hospital after hit-and-run left him paralyzed

The Brief Ny’Leek Ellison came home Monday to a community welcome after five months in the hospital. He needs around-the-clock care after being paralyzed by a hit-and-run on February 4th.



An eight-year-old boy is finally home from the hospital after he was struck in a hit-and-run in February. He and his family are happy he is home and leaning on each other and their faith to help them as the young boy navigates his new life.

What we know:

Doctors released eight-year-old Ny’Leek Ellison on July 21st. He had been in three different hospitals over the course of five months. He needs extensive care at home because he is paralyzed from the neck down.

What they're saying:

"We went from Crozier to CHOP to Shriners. And now we are doing what? We are going home," said Anita Carrington and her son Ny’Leek, speaking from the back of an ambulance. Cellphone video posted to Facebook shows them on an ambulance home.

"After five long months my baby is coming home," said Anita in the video. Chester officials and the community came out Monday along the route to support Ny'Leek.

"It's a celebration. It is a celebration," screamed Anita when they arrived home to a party waiting outside the home. But first she and Ny’Leek stopped to give praise for where the family's faith has brought them.

"He sought the Lord and he heard and he answered," they sang to the crowd while standing on a wheelchair accessible ramp to their door.

FOX 29’s Shawnette Wilson talked to Ny'Leek Tuesday evening about how he is feeling.

"Good because I was ready to come home," he said. Home represents everyone he missed while in the hospital.

"My family, my friends and my dog," he said. Ny’Leek is paralyzed from the neck down from a hit-and-run last February. The driver was later arrested. He says the ambulance ride home Monday briefly turned from celebratory to scary when it crossed Ninth and Tilghman.

"It was scary because they drove where it happened. Where it first happened," he said.

New life:

His mother Anita is full of emotion.

"I'm joyful. I am thankful. I am happy. I am scared. I am nervous," she said. Her son's new life comes with challenges.

"They teach you what to do but just because you're taught what to do, it doesn't mean you're not going to be nervous," said Anita.

She and his father have been trained to take over where the hospital left off with the help of nurses.

Related article

"I didn't want to do no bowel regiment; I didn't want to catheter him. I barely wanted to do the trach," said his father, Micah Ellison.

"I had to man up about what I didn't want to do. So, it is going to be a whole lot of that. But I am up for the challenges. This is my son. My youngest son," said Micah, who calls Ny’Leek his warrior.

"The stuff he's going through I don't think I could have made it through half of it. But through the grace of God, we are here to tell the story while he is living it," said Micah.

Big picture view:

They call themselves the fantastic four. Mom, dad, older brother Ny'Dir and Ny’Leek.

"And we actually live up to that. We help each other out. So, taking care of Ny'Leek as a family, we are happy to do it as a family," said Anita.

What you can do:

Anyone wanting to help Ny'Leek and his family can do so by visiting a GoFundMe set up for him, here.