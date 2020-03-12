Chester County law enforcement officials quarantined due to possible coronavirus exposure

article

Six Chester County law enforcement officials are under quarantine due to possibly being exposed to coronavirus.

According to Chester County health officials, four West Goshen Police Officers and two Chester County Sheriff K9 deputies had direct contact with an officer from Lower Providence Township who now has a presumed positive case of coronavirus.

“Staff in the Health Department are now undertaking a standard contact tracing investigation on all six individuals, but there is minimal risk to anyone who has come into contact with them because they are not showing any symptoms," Chester County Health Department Director Jeanne Casner said.

