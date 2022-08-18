ChristianaCare will not purchase Crozer Health

Christiana Care won’t be taking over Crozer Health, after all. Negotiations have concluded without an agreement.

In a joint statement, they said the economic landscape has significantly changed since the signing of the letter of intent in February, impacting the ability of the sale to move forward. They wrote, in part:

"Both organizations worked very hard to reach a final agreement and have significant respect for each other and remain committed to caring for the health of those in Delaware County."

County leaders, staff and other advocates were very hopeful about the deal and that it could bring back some of those vital wards and services that Crozer cut under the current ownership of Prospect Medical Holdings, a for-profit company.

RELATED HEADLINES:

In a separate statement, Crozer Health said they will be converting to non-profit status, something many in the community pushed for.

In an open letter to employees obtained by FOX 29, Crozer said they plan to reopen the Springfield campus as a comprehensive outpatient complex with an emergency department, medical offices and other services.

Springfield’s Emergency Department was among the series of closures over the past few months.