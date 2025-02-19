Chubby Chicks owner 'overwhelmed' by support, pleads for 'no harm' to nearby businesses

The Brief Chubby Chicks, a Philadelphia café, is receiving tons of support after its owner shared her story. Shakeira Turner spoke to FOX 29 about the recent harassment her business has received. She is now asking her supporters not to retaliate against other businesses.



The Philadelphia community has stepped up to show their love and support for a local business after its owner became the victim of some troubling backlash.

What we know:

Chubby Chicks' owner Shakeira Turner took to social media on Wednesday to express her gratitude for the amount of support she has received since speaking out.

"I can't even say thank you enough," Turner said in a video posted to social media. "The support I'm getting is overwhelming and so sweet."

While asking for "grace" during these busy times, Turner apologized to anyone who experiences a longer wait.

The owner also urged her supporters "not to harm" other nearby businesses.

"Hi-Lo Taco, Scoop DeVille, they have nothing to do with what's going."

The backstory:

FOX 29 spoke with Turner earlier this week about some bullying and harassment she's experienced since opening Chubby Chicks on Walnut Street two months ago.

"We are basically not too welcome here," she said. "I thought that we would be, and I thought maybe this would be a good addition to the street."

From dead rodents left outside, to a flooded basement and one-on-one confrontations, Turner said it was made clear she doesn’t belong in the "prestigious" neighborhood.

"I even had someone tell me to my face, 'How did I get here? Did I use my drug dealer baby daddy money?' So it's hurtful. It's extremely hurtful," Turner said.

What they're saying:

Turner's story has made the rounds on social media, even catching the attention of popular Philadelphia influencer "Bran Flakezz."

"People not supporting a black female-owned business? In Philadelphia? Not on my watch."

After swiftly making his way to Chubby Chicks before they closed for the day, he said he was blown away by the shop's kindness and food.