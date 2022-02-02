Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from FRI 1:00 AM EST until FRI 4:00 PM EST, Carbon County, Monroe County
3
Dense Fog Advisory
from THU 12:00 AM EST until THU 7:00 AM EST, Berks County, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Warren County
Dense Fog Advisory
from WED 8:00 PM EST until THU 11:00 AM EST, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County

Philadelphia mask mandate: Officials will 'eventually' end mandate, but say case counts still too high

Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Pfizer asks FDA to allow COVID-19 vaccine for younger kids

Dr. Craig Shapiro of Nemour Children's Hospital to discuss the latest in vaccination news for children.

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia city health officials say they aren't ready to drop the mask mandate yet, but said "eventually" the mask mandate will end. 

Dr. Cheryl Bettigole explained that while it's great that more people are doing home tests, counting cases isn't the best metric to determine how we're doing in terms of the pandemic. 

"We still have more than 500 cases per day, we are on track to see 300 deaths in January. We are not at a place where we would drop the mask mandate," Dr. Bettigole stated.  

Dr. Bettigole also added that she and her team have been exploring what the best circumstances would be to consider dropping the mask mandate.

MORE HEADLINES:

Officials say they aren't sure what qualifications they are looking for in order to drop the mask mandate. 

"We're probably several months away from a place where we will have the kind of safety to drop all of the current restrictions," Dr. Bettigole explained. 

The latest city-wide mask mandate went into effect in August 2021 amid a spike in cases related to the Delta variant. 

Everything you need to know about the latest city-wide mask mandate is on the FOX 29 website.  

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter