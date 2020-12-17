Cleanup underway across the region after nor'easter leaves wintry mess behind

Parts of the region are dug themselves out of several inches of snow after a nor'easter impacted the area Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Some areas saw mostly snow, and ended up with a foot or more, while others saw a mix of rain and sleet that created a slushy mess on the roadways.

Those slick road conditions could even get worse through the day Thursday as temperatures plummet, possibly causing wet spots to freeze over.

While snowfall totals are still coming in Thursday morning, most areas saw pretty much what was expected.

The Lehigh valley and suburbs to the north and west saw a foot or more.

Further south, the Philadelphia International Airport is reporting more than 6 inches of snow.

Areas to the south saw more rain, and maybe an inch to a coating of snow once temperatures dropped.

inches was reported at Lehigh Valley International airport. Philadelphia International Airport and areas like Chadds Ford both saw more than 6 inches.

In New Jersey, Chesterfield and Riverton saw 6 inches or more. Mount Laurel, Florence, and Hamilton all saw between 4 and more than 5 inches.

___

____

