Coke debuts first new bottle size in a decade, and it's made from recycled plastics

Coca-Cola is slimming down its bottle.

The beverage giant is debuting 13.2-ounce soda bottles, an easier-to-sip alternative to its 16.9-ounce six-pack bottles, marking the first time the brand has altered its package sizing in a decade. The bottles are also made with 100% recycled plastic material.

Coke’s new 13.2-ounce bottles will be rolled out across brands including Coke, Diet Coke and Coke Zero hitting shelves in the Northeast, Florida and California, the brand announced this week. The soft-drink company's beverages currently come in 7.5-ounce cans, 12-ounce cans, 20-ounce bottles or two-liter bottles.

The sustainably-driven packaging is said to represent a 20% reduction of Coca-Cola’s plastic use across its North America portfolio as compared to 2018. The company says it will reduce 10,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions annually in the U.S. as a result, or what it equates to taking 2,120 cars off the road for one year.

Coca-Cola earlier this month also announced the release of its newest product, two variants of Coca-Cola made with coffee.

