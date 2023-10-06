Collingswood High football team remembers former player killed in a car crash

An emotional halftime for the Collingswood Panthers high school football team and the family of a former player they lost just over three months ago.

"All about the C. Hail the blue and gold," said Head Coach Michael McKeown to the family of Ryan Rodgers during a memorial game honoring his life and the impact he had on the school and team. Coach McKeown presented them with Ryan’s framed number #14 jersey and a plaque.

"I'm extremely grateful but it's hard being back," said his mother, Lanie Rodgers, as she fought back tears at the overwhelming amount of support.

"It's been really good in that way. Just wish he was here with us," she said.

Ryan died in a car crash June 26. Police say his car went off the road and hit a tree. He was 18 years old and graduated from Collingswood High in 2022. An all-around athlete, he played football, baseball and wrestled.

"He bled blue and gold, like they say. He was never in it for himself. He just wanted the team to win," said his mom.

The school planted a tree in Ryan's memory. It’s surrounded by pictures highlighting his athletic achievements and school spirit. As the team took on Audubon for the memorial game, one of his teammates remembered him for his positive energy and always rallying them to succeed.

"He was still there to push us on even after he graduated. It was still he wanted us to succeed," said Vincenzo Angelucci, who played on the team with Ryan.

Ryan's uncle John said the memorial Friday evening is a big part of the family's healing process and coping with the weight of losing Ryan.

"I do feel like these moments are cathartic for us all. I know for us it helps with the business of things and to see this many people come out and show support for us and for him and his memory," said John Taulane.

Ryan's family is raising money for a scholarship memorial fund and youth programing in his name. Anyone interested in learning more can do so at the website, here.