Comcast Spectacor will pay game-day employees during shutdown

Part-time employees at the Wells Fargo Center — home to the Philadelphia Flyers and 76ers — will be paid for shifts during a shutdown triggered by the novel coronavirus.

Comcast Spectacor made the decision after both the NHL and the NBA announced indefinite suspensions of their seasons.

"Part-time workers were put into an uncertain situation," Comcast Spectacor officials said in a statement, adding that its employees would be taken care of.

"All game-day employees who were originally scheduled to work Flyers, 76ers and Wings games that have now been postposted between March 14-31 will be paid for their scheduled hours, despite those games not taking place."

"You are the team that makes our operation run seamlessly on a day-to-day basis and we want to make sure you have a sense of financial security and value during these challenging times," officials said.

The organization asked that its employees prioritize staying healthy and taking care of themselves and their loved ones.

All events scheduled through March 31 at the Wells Fargo Center are also being rescheduled due to COVID-19 concerns.

