Community remembering school bus driver killed in Pittsgrove, NJ crash

A community is taking time to mourn and remember a school bus driver who was killed in a crash in Pittsgrove on Friday.

Denise Powell, 60, was both a cafeteria worker and a school bus driver, according to Olivet School officials. She was involved in a multi-vehicle crash that proved fatal for one other individual as well. That person was identified as 70-year-old Pearl Caudill.

"Please keep Mrs. Powell’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers," officials wrote in an official statement. "Mrs. Powell was a beloved member of our district for over 20 years. She served as a bus driver and cafeteria worker. The children loved her and her colleagues did as well. She passed serving the school community, Denise Powell is a hero."

The accident only resulted in minor injuries for a couple of students, fortunately. The driver of the third vehicle involved in the crash was taken to Inspira Medical Center for treatment.

Grief counselors and interventionists will be at the school on Monday to help the staff and students with their grief.

