Community members gather to remember SEPTA employee killed in Upper Darby hit-and-run

Coworkers of a SEPTA employee who was killed in a hit-and-run last week gathered on Tuesday night to remember their friend and to call on the person responsible to come forward.

Police say last Wednesday, July 27, they responded to West Chester Pike and Kenmore Road in Upper Darby for an accident involving a motorcycle and a minivan.

Jean Carrie, 43, was riding his motorcycle when a minivan hit him and drove away. Carrie, a SEPTA employee for the last 16 years, succumbed to his injuries and died days later.

"I hope they find this person. It harbors on your heart to lose someone. You feel so angry inside, but you try to forgive people," said one man who went to the vigil to pay his respects to his friend.

His coworkers say Carrie always had a smile on his face and that he knew how to brighten anyone's day with just a few words.

"It was real important that we talk, and that minute would last for a long time. That’s why I always looked at Jean and smiled. We never had a long conversation, but that sixty seconds when I crossed him was real important," said Bruce Cheatham Jr., a friend and coworker of Carrie.

These coworkers turned family say they will miss the love and guidance that he brought to work every day.

"He gave a light, and it literally made me want to push to keep going," said another friend. "When I heard about this, not only did I lose my mentor, but I lost a big brother."

Police say they are still looking for the driver of the van. The vehicle will have damage to the rear driver's side and anyone with information is asked to give police a call.