Wawa Inc., South Philadelphia strip mall facing lawsuit in connection with fatal stabbing of Roger Segal

A law firm has filed a lawsuit against Wawa Inc., the owner of a strip mall and a security company, in connection with the fatal Valentine's Day stabbing of a beloved Philadelphia man.

Kline & Specter filed the lawsuit on behalf of the mother of Roger Segal, 49, who died after being stabbed in the parking lot on South Columbus Boulevard in South Philadelphia on February 14.

A police source told FOX 29 that video surveillance showed Segal entering the Wawa around 2 a.m. before returning to his car with food 20 minutes after.

Police later responded to the location after a customer reported a man might be sleeping in his car, but when officers arrived on scene, they found Segal stabbed once in the stomach.

According to authorities, Segal's car engine was still running and his foot was still pressed firmly on the brake.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced the arrest of 55-year-old Walter Robbins in connection with the fatal stabbing months later in May. Robbins was charged with murder, robbery and related charges.

Segal was well known throughout Philadelphia as a musician and bartender at the Woolly Mammoth bar.

Attorneys say he went to the Wawa store to buy food after his shift ended around 1 a.m. when he was fatally stabbed.

The lawsuit claims that no security guard, Wawa employee or other individual attempted to jump in when Segal was stabbed. It also alleges no one attempted to render aid even after the stabbing.

"Roger Segal's death was preventable, had the Wawa, mall owner and security company taken reasonable steps to provide for safety and security," Shanin Spector said. "We intend to push hard for justice for Roger's family and for safety improvements at the mall."

According to the suit, in the five years before the fatal stabbing there were 90 reported assaults, robberies, shootings, weapons offenses and sexually violent incidents at the location.

Citing negligence and carelessness, the lawsuit also accuses the defendants of failing to provide adequate cameras, lights and security.