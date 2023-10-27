South Philadelphia school temporarily closes due to possible asbestos

Next week is about to look very different for students and staff after the discovery of possible asbestos inside one South Philadelphia school.

Southwark School officials said the attic floors are made of plaster containing asbestos. Thursday, the Facilities and Environmental team discovered dust and debris in the attic that could contain asbestos during a routine fan check of the school's house fan, which operates during cold weather.

"This dust and debris could contain asbestos, and must be immediately addressed to prevent it being circulated throughout the building if the house fan is turned on in cold weather," the school said in a statement to parents.

Out of an abundance of caution, the school is now closed for repairs, which officials say could take several weeks.

In the meantime, students and staff are being told to plan for virtual learning starting next week.

Built in 1909, Southwark School serves more than 900 Pre-K through 8th grade students.

"I am working closely with district leadership to develop a comprehensive plan that utilizes a nearby swing-space for in-person learning," Principal Andrew Lukov said.

State Representative Elizabeth Fiedler says Philadelphia schools have been dramatically underfunded for many years. "We have a surplus of $7 billion. We have $5 billion in the rainy-day fund. I mean, we have the money, which presents us with a tremendous opportunity in the face of a really difficult situation."

Her two children go to Southwark, which is now the seventh Philadelphia school closed due to asbestos.

"Like many other parents, I was able to kind of juggle my work schedule. I got over there this morning, got my kids, Chrome textbooks, notebook. Said some kind words to their teachers, about how much I appreciate how hard they work and that this is really, really hard," Fiedler said.